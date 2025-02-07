Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh's interim govt shows concern over 'attempts of vandalism, arson'

Bangladesh's interim govt shows concern over 'attempts of vandalism, arson'

Chief Adviser's press wing issued the statement saying, the interim government observes with deep concern that people are trying to vandalize and set on fire different institutions and establishments

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh on Thursday lodged a formal protest against Hasina's activities staying in India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh's interim government of Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed its concern over attempts of vandalism and arson attacks nationwide, hours after it said deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks caused unwanted demolition of the country's founding father's residence in Dhaka.

Chief Adviser Yunus's press wing issued the latest statement on Thursday saying, the interim government observes with deep concern that some people and quarters are trying to vandalize and set on fire different institutions and establishments throughout the country.

"The government will prevent such activities with a strong hand. The interim government is ready to protect the life and property of the citizens, it said and promised stern punitive actions against the persons and quarters concerned by law enforcement agencies.

 

Chief Adviser's press wing released the statement hours after the interim government said the Wednesday demolition of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 32 Dhanmondi residence was undesirable but was caused by deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's provocative speech from India.

The vandalism at 32 Dhanmondi residence was unintended and unwanted . . . (But) the inflammatory statements made by fugitive Sheikh Hasina from India against the July Uprising created deep anger among the people, which was manifested in this incident, the press wing said in the statement.

Also Read

Protest, Bangladesh Protest

India condemns vandalism of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

News updates: World moving to new energy system, India stuck in old economic thinking, says Rahul

Sheikh Hasina

B'desh lodges protest with India over Hasina's activities during her stay

sheikh hasina

'History cannot be wiped out': Sheikh Hasina after attack on father's home

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi protesters storm, destroy former PM Sheikh Hasina's house

It said Hasina had insulted and disdained those who sacrificed themselves in the July Uprising. She spoke in the same tone she used to speak when she was in power by threatening everyone involved in the mass uprising, it added.

A large group of protesters demolished 32 Dhanmondi, Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana's ancestral residence using excavators after setting it ablaze and throughout Thursday damaged it further with manually operated tools.

Sheikh Mujib largely led the pre-independence autonomy movement and subsequent independence struggle from this house and was killed along with most of his family members in a military coup carried out by a group of relatively junior military officers on August 15, 1975.

Hasina and Rehana survived the putsch as they were on a tour in Germany at that time and later they donated the house which was run by a trust as museum.

The mob set the structure on fire first on August 5, 2024, when Hasina's Awami League regime was toppled and demolished on Wednesday night coinciding with an online speech by the deposed premier.

A group of army troops emerged at the house to persuade the attackers to leave the scene but responded with boos and then left the site.

Bangladesh on Thursday lodged a formal protest against Hasina's activities staying in India handing over a protest note to the country's acting high commissioner in Dhaka.

We called India's deputy high commissioner, as the high commissioner was not here, and handed over him our protest note, foreign affairs adviser or de facto foreign minister M Touhid Hossain told reporters at a briefing at his office here.

He said Dhaka previously urged New Delhi to prevent Hasina from engaging in such activities, but we did not receive any response but once again Bangladesh conveyed its objections through the Indian acting envoy Pawan Badhe and we will observe what actions India takes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Canada

Despite Kanishka bombing lessons, Canada gave space to extremists: Govt

India china, India, China

Centre takes note of China's announcement of mega dam project: MoS

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

IMEC, Mediterranean connect to be key focus in India-Greece ties: EAM

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath, US' Hegseth agree to work on 10-yr framework to boost defence ties

EAM S Jaishankar

Working to ensure deportees not mistreated, says EAM S Jaishankar

Topics : Bangladesh India-Bangladesh Bangladesh election Muhammad Yunus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting LIVEBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket TodayVirat Kohli Injury UpdateRBI MPC Rate Cut PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon