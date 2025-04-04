BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi proposes annual biz meets, trade in local currency

Calling for greater regional economic integration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered to establish the BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce and to organise the BIMSTEC Business Summit every year in India.
Attending the 6th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit hosted by Thailand, the Prime Minister also offered a pilot study by India to assess regional needs in digital public infrastructure, and connectivity between Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and corresponding systems across the region.
BIMSTEC comprises seven nations lying in the adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal — India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The nations have signed the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement, which provides for national treatment and assistance to vessels, crew and cargo; mutual recognition of certificates and documents; joint shipping coordination committee; and a dispute settlement mechanism.
The latest summit has laid stress on ways to revive momentum in the grouping, which has not progressed much in economic cooperation or physical connectivity since 1997, when it was created. Case in point, the leaders adopted the Bangkok Vision 2030 document, which lays out the roadmap for the collective prosperity of the region.
Increasing role
As part of a 21-point action plan, Modi proposed a series of initiatives to bring the grouping closer, including holding the first meeting of the Home Ministers’ Mechanism in India. In the space economy, India aims to set up ground stations for manpower training for BIMSTEC countries, manufacture and launch nano satellites, and use remote sensing data for regional development and planning. India has also offered to establish a capacity-building programme for cancer care in the region.
Modi highlighted the newly functional BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru, which will train youth in the energy sector. He also urged expedited work on electric grid interconnections across the region.
Highlighting the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand, Modi called for enhanced regional cooperation in disaster management. He announced the establishment of a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India and confirmed that India would host the fourth joint disaster management exercise later this year.
The Prime Minister also proposed initiatives in traditional medicine and research and training in agriculture. He announced a new programme for skilling the youth — BODHI (BIMSTEC for Organised Development of Human Resource Infrastructure), under which training and scholarships would be provided to up to 300 professionals, students, researchers and diplomats from member nations.
India would be hosting a BIMSTEC Athletics Meet this year and the first BIMSTEC Games in 2027, when the group celebrates its 30th anniversary. It would also host a BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival. To bring the youth of the region closer, the Prime Minister announced a Young Leaders’ Summit, a hackathon, and a Young Professional Visitors Programme.