Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi holds first talks with Bangladesh CA Yunus after Hasina exit

PM Modi holds first talks with Bangladesh CA Yunus after Hasina exit

India-Bangladesh ties have been strained following reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and India's decision to grant asylum to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh's Chief Muhammad Adviser Yunus

PM Modi Meets Bangladesh's Chief Muhammad Adviser Yunus at BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok | Photo: MEA

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus held a meeting on the sidelines of the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok on Friday. This interaction between the two leaders is the first since the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from office on August 5 last year and comes amid ongoing tensions in bilateral relations between the two countries.
 
Ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained due to alleged instances of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and India’s decision to grant asylum to Sheik Hasina. Bangladesh had sought a formal engagement to ease tensions. However, Modi’s official itinerary for the visit to Thailand did not include any bilateral meeting with Yunus.
 
 
Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin had earlier expressed Dhaka’s willingness for a direct conversation. “From our side, we are fully ready for the meeting. Now, we await a positive response from India,” he said, acknowledging that while bilateral relations were under strain, they could improve through diplomatic engagement.  ALSO READ | India fulfilling 'First Responder' duty in Myanmar: Jaishankar at Bimstec
 

Yunus’ China visit, controversial remarks

Recently Yunus met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an official visit to Beijing. During this trip Yunus and Jinping signed nine agreements and urged China to extend its economic influence to Bangladesh.
 
In a now controversial statement, the Bangladesh chief advisor said, “The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean.” This statement further strained ties between the two nations. 

Also Read

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

'7 Indian states are landlocked': Yunus calls Bangladesh 'ocean guardian'

Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi highlights 'spirit of 1971 war' in letter to Bangladesh's Yunus

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh Army denies media report on 'emergency meeting' of generals

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Bangladesh awaits India's response to Yunus-Modi meeting proposal

AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier India vs Bangladesh football match live timing, Football live streaming and live telecast details

AFC Asian Cup Qualifier: India vs Bangladesh live time, streaming today

 
Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economy advisory council, responded to this statement in a video on X, saying, “Interesting that Yunus is making a public appeal to the Chinese on the basis that seven states in India are land-locked. China is welcome to invest in Bangladesh, but what exactly is the significance of seven Indian states being landlocked?”
 
The BIMSTEC Summit brings together leaders from South and Southeast Asia to discuss regional cooperation and economic partnerships.It includes seven countries: India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.
   

More From This Section

India, Myanmar, India-Myanmar, Narendra modi

PM Modi offers help to Myanmar Senior General as nation recovers from quake

earthquake, Myanmar

Quad joins forces to streamline aid delivery for Myanmar quake victims

PM Modi in Thailand

India, Thailand support rules-based order in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

PremiumVikram Misri, Xu Feihong

US reciprocal tariffs: India-China ties see signs of thaw amid uneasy times

Premiumpamban bridge, India Sri Lanka Bridge

PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit aims to counter China's growing influence

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties Muhammad Yunus bilateral ties BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon