PM Modi offers help to Myanmar Senior General as nation recovers from quake

PM Modi offers help to Myanmar Senior General as nation recovers from quake

Modi met Senior General Min, the head of Myanmar's military government, on the sidelines of the Summit meeting of the leaders of the Bimstec grouping

This was the Prime Minister's first interaction with Senior General Min, who came to power in a military coup in February 2021 ~ Image: X/@narendramodi

Press Trust of India Bangkok
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Myanmar's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that India was doing everything possible to assist the nation in recovering from the aftermath of a massive earthquake that killed several thousands.

Modi met Senior General Min, the head of Myanmar's military government, on the sidelines of the Summit meeting of the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral and Technical Cooperation (Bimstec) grouping.

"Met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on the sidelines of the Bimstec Summit in Bangkok. Once again expressed condolences on the loss of lives and damage to property in the wake of the recent earthquake. India is doing whatever is possible to assist our sisters and brothers of Myanmar in this critical time," Modi wrote on X.

 

This was the Prime Minister's first interaction with Senior General Min, who came to power in a military coup in February 2021.

"We also discussed bilateral relations between India and Myanmar, particularly in sectors like connectivity, capacity building, infrastructure development and more," he said.

Sources said the Senior General thanked the Prime Minister for the relief assistance.

He also appreciated the Prime Minister's reconstruction work and leadership during the Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat and the learnings for Myanmar and others from it, sources said.

The Bimstec grouping is a regional initiative involving countries in India's neighbourhood along the Bay of Bengal rim.

India has launched Operation Brahma to help relief efforts in the earthquake-hit Myanmar, where a military coup in February 2021 brought Senior General Min to power.

During the 35-minute meeting, the Myanmarese ruler appreciated the speed at which India sent in assistance immediately after the March 28 earthquake.

We are ready to help, the Prime Minister is learnt to have conveyed to Senior General Min.

India has deployed military field hospitals in Mandalay, which was near the epicentre of the earthquake.

A senior official of the Myanmar administration also visited the hospital set up by India in Mandalay.

India has also deployed its National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who are assisting in the relief work in Myanmar.

Myanmar is considered a cog in the wheel for the success of Bimstec, whose key aim is to promote connectivity between the member nations.

All the key projects to connect the member nations pass through Myanmar where the local administration has little control in the different regions of the country.

The massive earthquake opened an opportunity for Myanmar to engage with the global comity of nations as it seeks humanitarian assistance to recover from the earthquake.

Over 3,000 people have died in the Myanmar earthquake, nearly 5,000 have been injured, and over 370 remain missing nationwide.

Senior General Min also attended an official dinner for leaders of the Bimstec nations that also includes Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Bimstec members discussed disaster management during ministerial meetings on Thursday.

While China has quantified the aid it has despatched to Myanmar, India has maintained that it does not believe in putting a monetary value to the humanitarian aid it extends to countries in times of crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Myanmar Ministry of External Affairs Earthquake Bimstec nations

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

