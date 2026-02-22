Brazil interested in India's digital public infrastructure platforms: MEA

India and Brazil are exploring ways to strengthen their partnership, with Brazil showing interest in India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) platforms.

Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran, said on Saturday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, during his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed interest in the Indian UPI payments system.

Discussions include adapting UPI-like frameworks for specific sectors such as agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Kumaran, while speaking at the Special Briefing by MEA on the State visit of the President of Brazil to India, said that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has proposed integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into DPI systems to enhance utilisation and drive policy initiatives.

"There is a lot of interest in Brazil on some of our DPI platforms, whether it is linking our payment systems with theirs or using UPI for agriculture, for education or for healthcare. Some of our DPI-related NOS's are working with Brazilian counterparts to try to develop DPIs that Brazilians are interested in. Pharmaceuticals is another big area, and vaccines, artificial intelligence is again, you know very topical subject," he said.

India and Brazil are working to link India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Brazil's Pix to facilitate cross-border transactions. A new Centre of Excellence for DPI is being established in Brazil, leveraging India's expertise in digital governance to support Brazilian initiatives.

Silva also proposed to integrate AI in DPI systems. Brazil participated in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, focusing on sovereign AI models and responsible AI development.

"President Lula suggested that we try to integrate AI into DPI platforms to try and maximize utilization of DPI platforms and use the data very effectively to drive policy initiatives. So there is a lot of mining and critical minerals. We already spoke about defence aircraft know an MOU with Embraer was signed, and President Lula pointed out that they will set up an assembly line or a production line for Embraer to manufacture regional jets in India. PM also asked for Embraer to set up an MRO, maintenance, repair and overhaul facility," he said.

Kumaran said that both sides are also looking to enhance market access on both sides.

"We are also talking about enhancing market access for agricultural products on either side. There were some crops that were named as areas where market access and tariff adjustments were suggested. But it's still too early. We will get into discussions and negotiations on how exactly to identify areas where we can mutually liberalise trade and open up each other's markets. I would suggest that we wait for details from the Ministry of Commerce," he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in India on February 18, 2026. During the period February 19-20 participated in the India AI Impact Summit. Today, he was given a traditional welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He, alongwith 11 ministers, met the Prime Minister and his delegation at Hyderabad House. This is President Lula's fifth visit to India as President of Brazil. The visit comes seven months after the state visit of the PM Modi to Brasilia on July 8, 2025.