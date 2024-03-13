Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cabinet approves inter-governmental agreement between India-UAE on IMEC

The cooperation will be based on a set of mutually agreed-upon principles, guidelines and agreements, consistent with the relevant rules and regulations of the countries' jurisdiction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan transact using the JAYWAN card, based on India’s digital RuPay credit and debit card stack, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday | PHOTO: PTI

File Photo | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan transact using the JAYWAN card, based on India’s digital RuPay credit and debit card stack, in Abu Dhabi | PHOTO: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an inter-governmental framework agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates on cooperation for the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor.
The aim of the inter-governmental framework agreement (IGFA) is to enhance the bilateral ties and further strengthen the relations between the two countries in ports, maritime and logistics sectors, an official statement said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
IGFA includes areas of cooperation with the objective of exploring the further potential of future joint investment and collaboration with respect to the development of the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).
The agreement contains a detailed framework for cooperation between the two countries.
The cooperation will be based on a set of mutually agreed-upon principles, guidelines and agreements, consistent with the relevant rules and regulations of the countries' jurisdiction.


 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

PM Modi's two-day bilateral visit to UAE, Qatar: 5 things on agenda

34 pacts worth Rs 3.24 trn signed on Day 1 of Global Maritime India Summit

INS Kabra docks in Colombo, move aimed at boosting maritime cooperation

Cabinet approves signing of India-UAE Bilateral Investment Treaty

China deepens bilateral defence ties with Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal

India's LCA Tejas vs Pak's JF-17: Which jet has better safety record?

China says border issue with India does not represent entirety of ties

Russia ready to use nuclear weapons if sovereignty threatened, says Putin

US elections 2024: America has its first presidential rematch since 1956

Topics : Union Cabinet UAE Middle East maritime sector logistics sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon