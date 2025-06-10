Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China thanks Indian forces for rescuing crew after Kerala ship explosion

China thanks Indian forces for rescuing crew after Kerala ship explosion

Yu Jing, spokesperson of the embassy, said that the crew members of the Singapore-flagged ship included 14 Chinese citizens, while 6 were from Taiwan

Thick black smoke billows from Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 1503 following an explosion off Kerala coast on Monday | Photo: PTI

Thick black smoke billows from Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 1503 following an explosion off Kerala coast on Monday | Photo: PTI

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for rescuing the crew of Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503 after it caught fire following an explosion off the coast of Kerala on Monday.
 
Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy, confirmed that the crew of the Singapore-flagged vessel included 14 Chinese citizens and 6 Taiwanese nationals.
 
"On June 9, MV Wan Hai 503 encountered an onboard explosion and fire 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal, Kerala. Of the total 22 crew members on board, 14 are Chinese, including 6 from Taiwan. Our gratitude goes to the Indian Navy and the Mumbai Coast Guard for their prompt and professional rescue. We wish further search operations successful and the injured crew members speedy recovery," Jing said in a post on X. 
 
 

What happened to MV Wan Hai 503?

 
On Monday morning, the Indian Coast Guard reported that a major fire had broken out on board the Wan Hai 503 following a container explosion. The incident occurred at around 9.20 am IST, approximately 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal in Kerala’s Kannur district and 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.

Also Read

Liberian ship

Containers from sunken Liberian ship wash ashore along Kerala coast

EMPTY VESSEL: The Story of the Global Economy in One Barge

Empty Vessel: The story of globalisation told through one big barge

MSC Turkey, world's largest container ship. (image: msc.com)

MSC Turkiye, world's largest green container ship, docks at Vizhinjam Port

trade, tariffs, container vessel

How US levy could play out: Export tariff rates before and after April 9

Premiumports shipping container trade

JNPA to become first Indian port with 10 mn TEU capacity by April 2025

 
The vessel, which was en route from Colombo, Sri Lanka, to Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, issued a distress signal after the explosion.
 
Eighteen crew members were rescued and brought safely to the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) Coast Guard berth at Panambur by Indian Naval Ship INS Surat.
 
However, on Tuesday, Coast Guard officials said the situation on board remained dangerous. Fire and explosions continued to erupt from the midship area and container bay near the accommodation block. While flames at the forward bay have been largely controlled, thick smoke continued to rise, and more containers reportedly fell overboard.
 
The ship has developed a portside list of approximately 10 to 15 degrees.
 

Indian Coast Guard leads firefighting efforts

 
Coast Guard vessels Samudra Prahari and Sachet were deployed for firefighting and boundary cooling operations. The ships are engaged in preventing the spread of flames and limiting structural damage to the container vessel.
 
Maritime authorities are continuing the operation amid challenging conditions, with support from the Indian Navy and additional Coast Guard assets on standby.
 
Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion. The Indian authorities are also coordinating with the ship's owners and flag-state officials to assess damage and plan salvage operations.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar warns of deep strikes in Pakistan if terror attacks recur

Thick black smoke billows from Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 1503 following an explosion off Kerala coast on Monday | Photo: PTI

Fire erupts on Singapore-flagged container vessel off Kerala coast

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Rajiv Ghai

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai elevated to Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) post

Weapons,Arms,Gun

Security forces launch intelligence-based ops, recover arms, ammunition

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

All-party Parliamentary delegation led by Shashi Tharoor wraps up US visit

Topics : Indian Navy container vessel container shipping Indian coast guard China BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon