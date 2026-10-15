Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Closer trade ties with India remain top priority: US envoy Sergio Gor

Closer trade ties with India remain top priority: US envoy Sergio Gor

US Ambassador Sergio Gor said that US views sanctions as a means to end the Ukraine war, not to punish countries buying Russian oil, ahead of Marco Rubio's India visit next week

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen
 
India remains a trusted partner to the US, with closer trade and business ties a top priority in the relationship, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said. 
Gor also said the US doesn’t expect countries such as India to stop buying Russian oil immediately despite a new US sanctions law, but sees sanctions as a lever to help end the war in Ukraine.
 
“The goal is not to punish anyone,” but to “bring an end to this war,” Gor said Thursday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi.
 
The comments come ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump’s top diplomat, Marco Rubio, to India next week. The trip will focus on deepening energy cooperation and economic ties.
 

Also Read

Marco Rubio

Rubio to visit Jamnagar, Mumbai as US trade deal near 'landing point'

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

US oil, gas supplies to India fall 43% as West Asia imports rebound

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India-US trade deal talks nearing 'landing point', says Jaishankar

Vladimir Putin

Putin signs law ratifying India-Russia temporary employment agreement

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to visit Jamnagar, Mumbai from Oct 17-22

 
US-India ties have faced recurrent strain over Trump’s tariff policy and his government’s closer ties with New Delhi’s archrival Pakistan. The US and India had previously spent years cultivating closer links. 
Last week, India’s government criticised Vice President JD Vance for “deeply offensive” remarks in which he referred to foreign recruits at US software firms, many of whom are Indians, as “indentured servants.”
 
Gor rejected that US-India ties were strained, saying Rubio’s visit signals the importance of India to the US. The visit will mark Rubio’s second trip to India this year, and Gor said additional visits by other cabinet members are slated for the coming months. 
 
India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal this week described ties with the US as “very good.” On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at the Bloomberg event that gradual progress was being made on a trade deal, saying negotiations were “heading towards a landing point.”
 
Gor said Trump recognises that countries dependent on Russian energy will need time to adjust if new sanctions are imposed. “I don’t think he expects anyone to overnight turn off their lights,” Gor said. 
 

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls for urgent multilateral reform amid changing global order

India asks UN human rights office to seek answers from Pakistan on PoK

India asks UN human rights office to seek answers from Pakistan on PoK

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

We seek Indo-Pacific where nations make their own choices: Rajnath

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

India working to develop relations with China 'once again', says Goyal

S Jaishankar, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

LAC must be stable for normalisation of ties with China: EAM Jaishankar

Topics : US India relations India US Trade Deal India-Russia ties

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareWhy is Market Rising Today?Q2 Results TodayJio IPO GMPHDB Financial sharesPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 12:12 PM IST