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Coordinating with stakeholders on safety after recent attacks: Sonowal

The Centre is working with the MEA, Indian Navy, foreign missions and shipping companies to safeguard Indian seafarers amid escalating maritime security concerns

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

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Amid recent attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz carrying Indian seafarers, the Centre is coordinating with all stakeholders to provide timely assistance and support, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.
 
The government is closely coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Navy, Indian missions abroad, maritime administrations of friendly countries, shipping companies, seafarers’ welfare organisations and other relevant stakeholders.
 
“All relevant ministries, agencies and missions abroad are working in close coordination to ensure timely support and assistance whenever required,” he said.
 
According to the ministry, maritime regulator Directorate General of Shipping has advised all Indian seafarers serving on board Indian and foreign-flagged vessels transiting through conflict-affected waters to exercise the highest degree of caution and vigilance.
 
 
“Vessel operators, ship managers and shipping companies have also been advised to adhere strictly to prevailing maritime security protocols, maintain enhanced situational awareness and continuously monitor advisories issued by the Government of India and competent international authorities,” the ministry said.
 
Stakeholders have been directed to promptly report any incident involving Indian seafarers to the Directorate General of Shipping to facilitate immediate intervention and coordination.
 
After a vessel carrying 24 Indians was attacked, leading to the deaths of three Indian seafarers, efforts are being fast-tracked to repatriate the rescued crew members and ensure the dignified return of the mortal remains to their families at the earliest, the ministry said.
 

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Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Indian Navy maritime security

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

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