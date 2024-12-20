Business Standard

Defence ministry inks Rs 7,628 cr contract with L & T to procure Vajra guns

The gun, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy

The K-9 Vajra on display at Defexpo-2014 in Delhi

The gun being equipped with cutting-edge technology is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy and higher rate of fire (File Image)

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

The defence ministry on Friday sealed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for procurement of K9 Vajra artillery guns for the Indian Army at a total cost of Rs 7,628 crore that is expected to significantly bolster the force's strike capability.

The gun, equipped with cutting-edge technology, is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy.

It is learnt that the ministry is procuring around 100 Vajra guns largely for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The defence ministry signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd for procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns for the Indian Army under Buy (Indian) category at a total cost of Rs 7,628.70 crore," an official readout said.

 

The procurement of K9 Vajra-T will catalyse the artillery modernisation and enhance overall operational readiness of the Indian Army, it said.

"This versatile artillery gun, with its cross-country mobility, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the firepower of the Indian Army, enabling deeper strike with precision and its lethal firepower will bolster the capability of artillery in all terrains," the ministry said.

The gun being equipped with cutting-edge technology is capable of delivering long-range lethal fires with high accuracy and higher rate of fire and will be able to operate in sub-zero temperature in high-altitude areas to its full potential, it said.

"The project will generate an employment of more than nine lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs," the ministry said.

"The project will be a proud flag-bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in consonance with the 'Make-in-India' initiative," it added.

