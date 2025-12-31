Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO test-fires two Pralay missiles off Odisha coast, clears induction path

DRDO test-fires two Pralay missiles off Odisha coast, clears induction path

It is an indigenously developed weapon system featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, the defence public sector undertakings and the industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha, paving way for its induction into the military.

Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. It is capable of carrying multiple conventional warheads and has a range of 150 to 500 kms.

It is an indigenously developed weapon system featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said.

 

Also Read

National highway

Cabinet clears 6-lane Nashik-Akkalkot highway; NH-326 upgrade in Odisha

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia's nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system enters active service

Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120)

India conducts successful maiden test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Centre approves greenlit multiple defence proposals worth ₹79,000 crore

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

DAC okays defence procurement proposals worth ₹79K cr to boost capabilities

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, the defence public sector undertakings and the industry on the successful launch of the missiles.

The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile, he said.

Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and DRDO Chairman, too congratulated the DRDO teams involved in the successful flight-tests of the missile and stated that the achievement indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.

The missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories including Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

₹3.84 trn in weapon, equipment acquisition proposals approved in 2025: MoD

Indian Army, ladakh

Northern borders 'stable yet sensitive': Defence Ministry in 2025 review

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar conveys India's condolences on ex-B'desh PM Khaleda Zia's death

Iran, Iran flag

Iran sees scope for expanded cooperation with India: Envoy Fathali

Modi, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping

China joins US in claiming role in India-Pakistan conflict mediation

Topics : DRDO Rajnath Singh Odisha Missile Test

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon