EAM discusses 'cross-border' terror attack in Pahalgam with UK foreign secy

Jaishankar and Lammy held a phone conversation amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday conveyed to his British counterpart David Lammy India's policy of "zero tolerance" for terrorism while discussing the "cross-border" links to the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Jaishankar and Lammy held a phone conversation amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

"Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of UK today. Discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

