Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM embarks on 6-day visit to Netherlands, Denmark, Germany on Monday

EAM embarks on 6-day visit to Netherlands, Denmark, Germany on Monday

It will be Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between Indian and Pakistani armed forces

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

It said Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit of the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany beginning Monday during which he is expected to highlight Pakistan's relentless support to cross-border terrorism.

It will be Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between Indian and Pakistani armed forces.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany from May 19 to 24," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

It said Jaishankar will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

 

It is expected that Jaishankar will also apprise his counterparts in the three nations about India's decision to launch Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Jaishankar's remarks misrepresented': MEA rejects claims of alerting Pak

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Trade talks between India-US underway, far from being final: Jaishankar

India US Trade

India's retaliatory tariff proposal to feature in trade talks with US

Rajnath Singh

Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be placed under IAEA supervision: Rajnath

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Our relations, dealings with Pak will be strictly bilateral: S Jaishankar

Under Operation Sindoor, India on early May 7 destroyed nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The two sides reached an understanding on cessation of hostilities on May 10 after four days of confrontations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jyoti Malhotra

Who is Jyoti Malhotra, Haryana vlogger accused of spying for Pakistan?

IMF, International Monetary Fund

Tensions with India may derail bailout scheme's goals: IMF warns Pakistan

(From L-R) Asaduddian Owaisi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, And Kanimozhi

US, Europe, Middle East: Who goes where in Op Sindoor diplomatic outreach

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Pause in India-Pakistan hostilities to continue, no DGMO talks today: Army

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Bangladesh to repatriate illegal indians through legal, diplomatic steps

Topics : S Jaishankar Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs PBKS LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon