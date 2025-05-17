Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Bangladesh to repatriate illegal indians through legal, diplomatic steps

Bangladesh to repatriate illegal indians through legal, diplomatic steps

Bangladesh does not engage in push-ins like India but believes in resolving issues through diplomacy, Chowdhury said, according to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

If the local community remains united and vigilant, such push-ins can be resisted, the adviser said. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday said that Indian nationals found staying illegally in the country will be repatriated through proper diplomatic channels.

The adviser made these remarks after inaugurating the third floating Border Outpost in Satkhira, news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

Bangladesh does not engage in push-ins like India but believes in resolving issues through diplomacy", Chowdhury said, according to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

Bangladesh has always abided by international laws and protocols, he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already written to India regarding the matter. Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain and National Security Adviser and Chief Adviser's High Representative on Rohingya Affairs Khalilur Rahman are maintaining diplomatic communication on the issue, he added.

 

Also Read

Kolkata Port Trust

India curbs key Bangladeshi imports via land ports amid trade tensions

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

Tie up with China, occupy North East if India hits Pak: B'desh ex-general

India-Bangladesh, India Bangladesh flag

Bangladesh rejects India's allegation over Hindu community leader's death

India Bangladesh

India-Bangladesh ties stabilising again, says foreign affairs expert

India Bangladesh

Bangladesh won't face issues due to India's trans-shipment halt: Official

He said that India has been informed that if any Bangladeshi citizen is residing in India illegally, they should be returned through proper channels.

Similarly, if any Indian nationals are found to be staying in Bangladesh without authorisation, they will be repatriated following legal procedures, he said.

He added: We have requested the Indian side not to conduct push-ins but to follow formal repatriation procedures.

The adviser claimed that on Friday, an attempt was made by India to push in individuals along the Brahmanbaria border, which was foiled with the help of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar members, and local residents.

If the local community remains united and vigilant, such push-ins can be resisted, the adviser said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

'Jaishankar's remarks misrepresented': MEA rejects claims of alerting Pak

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

Haryana YouTuber held for espionage, 'links to Pakistan' under lens

Donald Trump,Trump

India-Pak de-escalation 'bigger success than I'll get credit for': Trump

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

Search launched after suspected terrorist movement in J&K's Samba district

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Shehbaz Sharif makes U-turn, confirms Indian missile strike on Pak airbase

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh immigration laws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon