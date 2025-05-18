Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pause in India-Pakistan hostilities to continue, no DGMO talks today: Army

Pause in India-Pakistan hostilities to continue, no DGMO talks today: Army

The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

The cessation of hostilities agreed upon by India and Pakistan on May 12 will continue, an army official said on Sunday.

Dispelling notions that the pause was temporary and it will end today, he said, "As far as the continuation of break in hostilities as decided during the interaction of the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) is concerned, there is no expiry date to it." 

  The official said no talks were scheduled between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Indo-Pak issues

First Published: May 18 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

