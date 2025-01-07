Business Standard

It will be a great Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: EAM after reaching Bhubaneshwar

Jaishankar was seen arriving at the bedecked airport with his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, and appreciated the arrangements

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Bhubaneshwar to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, where he appreciated the arrangements by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Jaishankar was seen arriving at the bedecked airport with his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, and appreciated the arrangements.

"Let me tell you, it will be a great Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. The Chief Minister and his whole team have made fantastic preparations. The preparations are grand and beautiful," Jaishankar told ANI.

Jaishankar anticipated it to be a successful event.

"The Chief Minister has said that the preparations are complete. So when the Chief Minister comes, I am sure that this will be a very successful and a very great Pravasi Bharatiya Divas," he said.

 

Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Sunday said 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' is an "opportunity" to showcase Odisha to the world and the state is ready for the mega event starting from January 8.

The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar. Ahuja shared the details on Sunday of how the state is ramping up preparations for the event.

The 18th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is set to take place from January 8 to 10, 2025, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a key initiative by the government of India. The 2025 edition will focus on the theme "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat" and aims to celebrate and strengthen the bond between India and its overseas Indian community.

This annual event serves as a platform to acknowledge the Indian diaspora's contributions to the country's growth and development.

