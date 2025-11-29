Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Politics increasingly trumps economics in present era: Jaishankar

Politics increasingly trumps economics in present era: Jaishankar

He also said that China has long played by its own rules, and is doing so even now

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated two new Indian consulates in Russia, stating that the expanded presence would act as a “catalyst” in efforts to boost trade and improve ties in various sectors such as tourism, tec

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said politics increasingly "trumps" economics in the present era.
 
Jaishankar was addressing a gathering after being conferred Honorary Doctorate by IIM-Calcutta at its campus here.
 
"This is an era where politics increasingly trumps economics... and that is not a pun, he said.
 
"The United States, long the underwriter of the contemporary system, has set radically new terms of engagement. It is doing so by dealing with countries on a one-on-one basis," Jaishankar said.
 
He also said that China has long played by its own rules, and is doing so even now.
 

Also Read

EAM S Jaishankar

'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

Jaishankar, Putin

Jaishankar calls on Putin, conveys PM Modi's greetings ahead of summit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar bats for strong economic links among SCO countries

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart today to discuss key regional issues

Sergey Lavrov, Sergey, S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar to meet Russian FM Lavrov ahead of Putin's visit to India

 
The external affairs minister said in the ensuing scenario, other nations are unclear whether attention should be on visible competition or the trade offs and understandings that punctuate it.
 
"Faced with such pulls and pressures of globalisation, of fragmentation and of supply insecurity, the rest of the world responds by hedging against all contingencies," Jaishankar said.
 
He said India has been actively pursuing self-reliance and making itself a manufacturing base for industries.
 
India has been making exponential advancements in infrastructure as well as in latest scientific developments, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant to take centrestage at Navy Day celebrations on Dec 3 in Kerala

IAF C130 relief aid Op Sagar Bandhu

Op Sagar Bandhu: IAF delivers first relief supplies to flood-hit Sri Lanka

India Russia, India-Russia flag

Russia to ratify key military pact with India ahead of Putin's state visit

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Raft of agreements may be signed during Putin's India visit next week

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Defence Secretary

Will seek 2x normal growth in FY27 military modernisation budget: Def Secypremium

Topics : S Jaishankar Global Trade Manufacturing growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon