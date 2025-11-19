Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

'Catalyst to boost trade': Jaishankar inaugurates two consulates in Russia

Jaishankar said that the two new Indian consulates in Yekaterinburg and Kazan will contribute to efforts in increasing bilateral trade between India and Russia to $100 billion by 2030

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated two new Indian consulates in Russia, stating that the expanded presence would act as a “catalyst” in efforts to boost trade and improve ties in various sectors such as tourism, tec

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a gathering during the inauguration of Consulates General of India in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, Russia. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated two new Indian consulates in Russia, stating that the expanded presence would act as a “catalyst” in efforts to boost trade and improve ties in various sectors such as tourism, technology and culture.
 
The Consulates General have been opened in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, adding to existing ones in St Petersburg and Vladivostok. Jaishankar said that over 30,000 Indian students are currently studying in Russia, with around 10,000 expected to fall under the jurisdiction of the two new posts.
 
“This is a very important day in the diplomatic history of India in the Russian Federation,” Jaishankar said.
 

Why are Yekaterinburg and Kazan significant

He further highlighted Yekaterinburg’s role as an industrial hub and “gateway to Siberia”, stating that the Consulate will give impetus to enable and to strengthen the technological, scientific, economic and trade collaboration between Indian and Russian industries.
 
He described Kazan as one of the most visited cities in Russia, which is a multicultural city that acts as a “bridge between Russia and the rest of Asia”.

How will the new consulates impact India–Russia ties

"I am very sure that the opening of these consulates will not only enhance our diplomatic presence in Russia but will act as a catalyst to further boost trade, to increase tourism, economic, scientific, technological, even academic and cultural ties between our two countries. The Consulates will contribute to our joint efforts in increasing our bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030," he added.
 

What else did Jaishankar do during his Russia visit?

Jaishankar, who is wrapping up a three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday, met President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during a gathering of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders. On Monday, he held discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the run-up to Putin’s visit to India next month for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

