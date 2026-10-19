Monday, October 19, 2026 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM S Jaishankar, Swift's CEO discuss facilitating smooth commerce

EAM S Jaishankar, Swift's CEO discuss facilitating smooth commerce

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso in New Delhi to discuss global commerce and geopolitical challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (right) with SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso in New Delhi on Monday (Photo: @drsjaishankar/x via PTI)External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (right) with SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso in New Delhi on Monday (Photo: @

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (right) with SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso in New Delhi on Monday (Photo: @drsjaishankar/x via PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Swift's CEO Javier Perez-Tasso here on Monday and said they discussed the importance of facilitating smooth and efficient global commerce, and also exchanged views on geopolitical challenges in this context.

Headquartered in Belgium, Swift is a globally inclusive organisation that serves institutions and individuals all over the world, according to its website.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso in New Delhi today. Discussed the importance of facilitating smooth and efficient global commerce.

"Also exchanged views on geopolitical challenges in this context. @swiftcommunity.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar (centre) addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday on Swavlamban 2026, the Indian Navy's flagship innovation and indigenisation seminar. Photo: Indian Navy

Naval platforms worth ₹2.41 trn accorded AoN, RFP out for four LPDs: VCNS

Marco Rubio

Russia sanctions waiver a 60-day pause: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath Singh to represent India at SCO Council of Heads of Government meet

Randhir Jaiswal, Randhir

EAM Jaishankar will hold talks with Marco Rubio in Mumbai on Oct 20: MEA

(From left) Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE, Talmiz Ahmad, and Former high commissioner to Pakistan, Sharat Sabharwal

The Mecca agreement is fuelled by regional concerns, say expertspremium

Topics : S Jaishankar Swift International trade

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchStock Market CrashUltraTech Cement Q2 ResultsQ2 Results todayHDFC ShareL&T Tech dividendLTCG tax cutUnion Bank Share Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 10:49 PM IST