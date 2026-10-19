EAM S Jaishankar, Swift's CEO discuss facilitating smooth commerce

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Swift's CEO Javier Perez-Tasso here on Monday and said they discussed the importance of facilitating smooth and efficient global commerce, and also exchanged views on geopolitical challenges in this context.

Headquartered in Belgium, Swift is a globally inclusive organisation that serves institutions and individuals all over the world, according to its website.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet SWIFT CEO Javier Perez-Tasso in New Delhi today. Discussed the importance of facilitating smooth and efficient global commerce.

"Also exchanged views on geopolitical challenges in this context. @swiftcommunity.