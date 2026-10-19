EPFO offers up to Rs 15,000 to first-time workers: Check eligibility rules

First-time employees joining the formal workforce can receive a government incentive of up to Rs 15,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY).

However, completing the required period of employment alone may not be enough to receive the full benefit.

Employees must also complete a prescribed financial literacy course to qualify for the second instalment.

The scheme aims to encourage formal employment by rewarding eligible workers entering the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) system for the first time.

The incentive is paid directly to eligible employees, subject to the scheme's conditions.

Who is eligible for the Rs 15,000 incentive?

The benefit is available under Part A of PM-VBRY. Employees must meet the following conditions to qualify.

• First-time EPFO membership: The employee must not have been a contributing member of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), either through the EPFO or an exempted provident fund trust, before August 1, 2025.

• Date of joining: The employee must join an eligible establishment between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027, both dates inclusive.

• Salary limit: The monthly gross salary must not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

• Eligible employer: The employee must work for an EPFO-registered establishment or an establishment operating an exempted provident fund trust.

• Bank account: The employee must be an Indian resident with an Aadhaar-linked bank account to receive the incentive through direct benefit transfer.

The scheme's definition of a first-time employee is important. Simply joining a new company does not make a person eligible. Those who had already contributed to EPF before August 1, 2025, do not qualify under this category, even if they have changed jobs.

Eligibility also depends on EPF contributions being received for the first time for the wage month of August 2025 or later.

How much will employees receive, and when?

The incentive is linked to the employee's EPF wage, subject to a maximum of Rs 15,000. It is disbursed in two instalments during the first year of employment.

First instalment: The employee becomes eligible for the first payment after completing six months of continuous service. The amount can be up to Rs 7,500, depending on the eligible incentive.

Second instalment: The remaining amount is payable after completing 12 months of continuous service and fulfilling the financial literacy requirement.

The maximum benefit is Rs 15,000; employees should not assume that everyone will receive the same amount. The incentive is calculated according to the applicable wage-linked formula and the scheme's conditions.

A portion of the second instalment may also be placed in a designated savings instrument to encourage long-term savings. Therefore, employees should check the payment terms rather than assume the entire amount will be available as immediate withdrawable cash.

Why is the financial literacy course mandatory?

The financial literacy programme is a condition for receiving the second instalment. Employees who complete 12 months of service but fail to fulfil this requirement may not qualify for the second payment.

The course is intended to improve workers' understanding of basic financial matters, including saving and managing money. For employees entering formal employment for the first time, this knowledge can be useful when making decisions about provident fund contributions, bank accounts and other financial products.

Eligible employees should check the EPFO Member Portal for the prescribed course and complete it as directed. They should also ensure that their Universal Account Number (UAN), Aadhaar details and bank account information are accurate and properly linked.

What should employees check before claiming the benefit?

Employees should verify their eligibility rather than rely solely on their appointment date or salary.

First, check whether any EPF contributions were recorded in their name before August 1, 2025. Previous membership through an exempted trust also matters. Next, confirm that the new employment falls within the prescribed joining period and that the employer is covered by the scheme.

Employees should also monitor whether the employer has correctly reported their joining details and whether the required EPF contributions have been received. Errors in employment records or bank details could complicate the payment process.

The incentive is separate from the employee's regular provident fund contributions. It should not be confused with the EPF balance accumulated through salary deductions and employer contributions.

Employers have a separate incentive

PM-VBRY also has a Part B designed to encourage businesses to create additional formal jobs. Eligible employers can receive an incentive of up to Rs 3,000 per month for each qualifying new employee, subject to the scheme's conditions.

The benefit generally runs for two years, with manufacturing establishments eligible for support for up to four years. Employers must also meet prescribed additional-hiring requirements.

Part B is distinct from the employee incentive under Part A. A worker's eligibility for the Rs 15,000 benefit depends on the employee-specific conditions, not merely on whether the employer receives support under the scheme.

For eligible first-time workers, the practical priority is to verify EPF membership history, ensure employment and bank records are correct, complete six and 12 months of qualifying service, and finish the prescribed financial literacy course before seeking the second instalment.