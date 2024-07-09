Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Doda between terrorists, security forces

This comes a day after dive Army soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Billawar Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vinay Khosla told reporters that eight injured soldiers were brought to the Billawar Hospital. (Photo: PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday, a day after an attack in Kathua in which five soldiers were killed.
More details are awaited.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
This comes a day after dive Army soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 8.
Billawar Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vinay Khosla told reporters that eight injured soldiers were brought to the Billawar Hospital.
"An unfortunate incident took place yesterday in which 5 soldiers died. Strict action will be taken against the terrorists responsible for this. 8 injured soldiers were brought to Billawar Hospital. Out of which, the Army shifted six jawans to Pathankot Hospital after being provided with the best possible treatment here".
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrived at the incident site where an Army convoy was ambushed in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in which five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, tragically lost their lives.
Amid the recent increase in terror attacks in the Jammu division, Congress on Tuesday expressed its concern and asserted that whatever steps the government takes for the safety of the country, the party is ready to extend its support.
Addressing a press conference, Congress MP Deependar Singh Hooda said that the most concerning thing is that the Kathua attack is the fifth attack in a month.

More From This Section

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

5 soldiers killed in Kathua attack from Uttarakhand, CM pays tributes

PM Modi, Putin

PM Modi awarded Russia's prestigious civilian honour during Moscow visit

home ministry

Home ministry extends ban on Sikhs For Justice for another five years

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Bullet shells, shattered vehicles: Aftermath of attack on Army in Kathua

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Heart-wrenching if innocent kids die: PM Modi's message to Putin on Ukraine

"This cowardly attack on our Army personnel is extremely condemnable. The thing of concern is that it is the 5th attack in a month. Recently, an encounter took place in Kulgam where 6 terrorists were killed and 2 soldiers were martyred. On June 26, there was an encounter in Doda, and on June 9, the day of the Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony, a bus heading towards Vaishno Devi was attacked," Hooda said.
"Congress is seriously concerned about these attacks. Government is not taking it seriously. As the opposition, we want to draw their attention to these attacks. Whatever steps the government would take for the safety of the country, Congress is ready to extend support. All citizens have the same feeling that these terrorists must be given a reply in their own language," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

tomato

LIVE news: Tomato rates surge to Rs 90 per kg in Delhi markets as supplies hit due to rains

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Kathua attack: Searches intensify as DGP Swain reviews ongoing operation

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Rajnath Singh condoles deaths of 5 soldiers in Kathua terror attack

army

5 soldiers killed, 5 injured as terrorists attack Army vehicles in Kathua

Security personnel during search and cordon operation after a terrorist attack, at Bhadarwah, in Doda district, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (PTI)

Six terrorists dead, 2 soldiers martyred in twin encounters in J&K's Kulgam

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon