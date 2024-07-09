Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Home ministry extends ban on Sikhs For Justice for another five years

The MHA has expressed concern that "if the SFJ's activities are not curbed, it may escalate its subversive activities, propagate anti-national sentiments, and incite violence in the country."

Photo: ANI

This move is seen as a significant step by the government to crack down on separatist and militant activities in the country. Photo: ANI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) by declaring it again an unlawful association for a further period of five years from July 10, 2024.
The Ministry extended the ban on SFJ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, citing its involvement in "anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, the SFJ has been found to be involved in activities that are prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order, including supporting violent extremism and militancy in Punjab and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan from Indian territory.
"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby extends the declaration of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a further period of five years from 10th day of July, 2024," reads the notification.
The notification alleges that the SFJ is in close touch with militant outfits and activists, and has been encouraging and aiding secessionist activities, including attempts to destabilise the government established by law.
The MHA has expressed concern that "if the SFJ's activities are not curbed, it may escalate its subversive activities, propagate anti-national sentiments, and incite violence in the country."
"The ban on SFJ comes into effect immediately and will remain in force for five years, unless revoked or modified by the government," mentions the notification.
This move is seen as a significant step by the government to crack down on separatist and militant activities in the country.
Earlier, the MHA had issued similar ban against SFJ in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Train women to use drones for spraying fertilisers, says Amit Shah

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur CM rejects report on resignation, asks media to not spread rumours

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Union HM Amit Shah likely to address BJP meeting in Pune on July 14

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness for flood management

Amit Shah

Amit Shah launches programme to fast-track immigration services for OCIs

Topics : Home Ministry Sikhs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon