Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Future threats can be tackled by collaborations built today: Navy chief

Future threats can be tackled by collaborations built today: Navy chief

As we dedicate INS Aravali to the service of the nation, in a way, these ancient guardians are extending their watch over the maritime domain, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said

Dinesh Kumar Tripathi,Dinesh,Dinesh Kumar,Navy chief

Looking ahead, it is evident that information will remain a "decisive currency of maritime power," Navy chief said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In the increasingly complex and challenging maritime environment, where threats can emerge swiftly and "often invisibly", the ability to collect, analyse and share information in real-time will "define both deterrence and defence," Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday.

In his address, on the commissioning of the Navy's latest naval base INS Aravali, he also said the "threats of tomorrow can only be met by the collaborations we build today".

INS Aravali was commissioned at Gurugram, the defence ministry said.

Deriving its name from the unwavering Aravali range, it shall support various information and communication centres of the Indian Navy which are key to the country's and the Navy's command, control and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework, it said in a statement.

 

"In the increasingly complex and challenging maritime environment, where threats can emerge swiftly and often invisibly, the ability to collect, analyse, and share information in real time will define both deterrence and defence," the Navy chief said in his address.

Also Read

Indian Navy

India's 15-year defence plan includes nuclear-powered carrier, navy jets

Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Japan

Japan, UK hail deeper defence ties as Royal Navy carrier docks in Tokyo

Indian naval ship Tabar during India France naval exercise, Indian navy

Indian Navy to commission two stealth frigates, Udaygiri, Himgiri in Vizag

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Project 17A frigates, stealth frigate Udaygiri, Indian Navy warship delivery, indigenous warship India, Indian defence manufacturing, P-17A class ships, stealth warship India, blue water navy India, Indian naval power proje

Indian Navy gets stealth boost with second Project 17A frigate Udaygiri

INS Darshak

INS Darshak visits Ho Chi Minh City, boosts hydrographic ties with Vietnam

"As we dedicate INS Aravali to the service of the nation, in a way, these ancient guardians are extending their watch over the maritime domain. From its humble beginnings in 1949, this campus has witnessed a remarkable growth over the last 15 years," he said.

With the establishment of IMAC (Information Management and Analysis Centre) in 2014 and IFC-IOR (Information Fusion Centre Indian Ocean Region) in 2018, now these premises are a "promising beacon of collaborative maritime information-sharing for the nation and beyond", the admiral said.

IFC-IOR is a centre hosted by the Navy in Gurugram, with an aim to strengthen maritime safety and security in the region and build a common coherent maritime situation picture.

Looking ahead, it is evident that information will remain a "decisive currency of maritime power," he said.

"In the increasingly complex and challenging maritime environment, where threats can emerge swiftly and often invisibly, the ability to collect, analyse, and share information in real time will define both deterrence and defence," the Navy chief said.

As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, "our maritime interests are set to increase manifold, stretching across trade, energy and connectivity. To safeguard these growing interests, our approach to maritime information must be guided by the trinity of invention, innovation, and integration," he said.

"With an increase in the scale and sophistication of facilities here, it is only fitting that they receive a strong and resilient administrative-cum-logistic support. And, the commissioning of the base depot ship, INS Aravali, provides precisely that foundation," he added.

This new base would not only be a hub of technology, but also of collaboration, linking our platforms and partners across the oceans, the Navy chief said.

In that context, INS Aravali is a true embodiment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's collaborative vision of MAHASAGAR or Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, and would "further strengthen India's role" as the preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, the admiral said.

"Today, we inscribe a new chapter in the Indian Navy's evolution as a network-centric and knowledge-driven force," he said.

Guided by the motto 'Samudrika Surakshayaha Sahayogam' or 'Maritime Security through Collaboration', the naval base exemplifies supportive and collaborative ethos, working seamlessly with naval units, MDA centres and allied stakeholders.

"Just as the Aravali hills have stood steadfast through the ages, may INS Aravali continue to guard our seas and strengthen our partnerships, towards enabling the Indian Navy to safeguard our national maritime interests anytime, anywhere, anyhow," the Navy chief said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admits India tariffs 'not easy', says they cause rift with New Delhi

MANECK EDDIE BEHRAMKAMDIN, executive vice-president and business head for the aerospace division, Godrej Enterprises Group

Godrej Enterprises Group signs deal with Safran to build LEAP engine parts

india eu trade negotiations

Exploring ways to boost cooperation in defence, manufacturing with EU: Govt

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

135,000 jobs lost in Surat due to Trump's trade tariffs: Shashi Tharoor

C Rangarajan

Trump's trade polices 'self-destructive', hurt India most: Ex-RBI chief

Topics : Indian Navy navy Indian Naval power Naval base Naval Warship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon