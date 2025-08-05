Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Can China's new early warning plane KJ-3000 boost PLA and rival US?

KJ-3000 is equipped with multiple advanced radar systems, which would be an upgrade from the three-sided radar configuration seen on the older KJ-2000. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

China is seeking to quietly introduce a new addition to its early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft fleet, the KJ-3000. While not officially confirmed by Beijing, footage of the prototype aircraft began circulating in late December last year, and more recently in May. The KJ-3000 stands out for both its scale and its mission: providing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) with an airborne command centre capable of monitoring vast airspaces and guiding long-range attacks, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
 
The KJ-3000 is significant not due to the plane or its equipment but for what it symbolises, which is China's growing emphasis on developing a self-sufficient and extensive military surveillance network in the air, while other military powers appear to phase out such aircraft.
 
 

What platform is the KJ-3000 based on? 

The KJ-3000 is built on a modified version of the Y-20B, a domestically produced heavy transport aircraft, SCMP said. The Y-20B can carry up to 60 tonnes, double the capacity of the Ilyushin-76, the Russian transport aircraft that formed the basis for China’s earlier KJ-2000 model.
 
This platform choice gives the KJ-3000 a strong edge in range and altitude. While earlier Chinese AEW&C aircraft like the KJ-500 and KJ-2000 could fly nearly 5,500 km, the Y-20B-based aircraft can fly up to 8,000 km with moderate load, the report said. It can also operate at altitudes up to 13,000 metres, which could improve detection of low-flying objects and enhance survivability.
 

What radar and sensors does the KJ-3000 use? 

Although the Chinese government has not disclosed technical details, SCMP suggested that the KJ-3000 is equipped with multiple advanced radar systems. A large rotating radar dome (rotodome) sits atop the fuselage. This is common in AEW&C aircraft and houses radar antennas capable of scanning a wide area.

Notably, the May footage showed two radar arrays placed back-to-back within the dome, which could enhance tracking of smaller or stealthier targets. This would be an upgrade from the three-sided radar configuration seen on the older KJ-2000.
 

How could the KJ-3000 be used in military operations? 

The KJ-3000 is not just a radar antenna, it is an airborne command and control centre. It is capable of detecting or tracking targets hundreds of kilometers away and can pass on targeting data to either Chinese warships or fighter jets.
 
A May broadcast by state network CCTV showed a Type 055 destroyer simulating a missile attack based on information transmitted from an AEW&C aircraft. The plane picked up a target and provided updates in real-time to the warship, enhancing the missile's accuracy using in-flight guidance, the report said.
 

How does this compare with US and Russian AEW&C strategies? 

In contrast to China’s ramp-up, the United States (US) appears to be scaling back its AEW&C ambitions. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth recently confirmed that plans to procure Boeing’s E-7 Wedgetail had been cancelled, citing concerns about survivability in modern warfare. AEW&C aircraft are large, slow, and emit strong radar signals, making them visible targets for long-range missiles.
 
Russia may also be reconsidering its AEW&C programme following losses of A-50 radar planes in the Ukraine war. Both nations are increasingly looking at satellite-based alternatives and space-based surveillance networks for command and control roles traditionally played by aircraft.
 

Why is China still investing in radar aircraft? 

While the US and Russia are placing greater emphasis on satellites and stealth, China appears to be pursuing both strategies at once. The KJ-3000 shows that Beijing still sees a role for radar planes in regional conflicts and broader power projection.
 
According to the Pentagon’s 2024 China Military Power Report, the PLA now operates more AEW&C aircraft than the US, although not all are as advanced. The KJ-3000 could become the most capable of its class, especially if it integrates with other systems like drones, ships, and satellite networks.
 
The PLA has also introduced other new models like the shipborne KJ-600 and medium-sized KJ-700, indicating a broader ambition to field AEW&C platforms across multiple environments.
 
The KJ-3000 remains in its prototype phase, but if the aircraft enters full service, it could significantly boost the PLA’s ability to conduct coordinated long-range strikes and electronic warfare, especially in maritime theatres.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

