Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

Gulmarg terror attack: Security forces launch combing operation along LoC

Officials said the forces are using human and technical intelligence inputs to aid the search operation

Security forces, police

Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation along the Line of Control. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir, following the terror attack in the area that left four people, including two soldiers, dead, officials said.

The combing and search operation has been launched along the LoC and the area near the site of the attack. Security forces have sealed the routes around the site of the attack.

Officials said the forces are using human and technical intelligence inputs to aid the search operation which has been launched to trace and neutralise the terrorists behind the attack.

 

Senior officers of the police and Army are overseeing the operation. 

Two soldiers and two Army porters were killed in the attack on Thursday while another porter and a soldier were injured. Terrorists attacked a vehicle of the force six km from the tourist hotspot Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area when it was headed for the Nagin post in Afrawat range.

More From This Section

Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese Premiere Xi Jinping

India-China troops begin disengagement at 2 friction points in Ladakh

G20 Brazil, G20 global trade ministers

G20 ministers agree global trade may help sustainable growth, women's role

India, Lebanon, India's humaniatrian aid to Lebanon

First tranche of India's humanitarian assistance handed over to Lebanon

India-Germany, India Germany flag

India, Germany to hold 7th Intergovernmental Consultations on Oct 25-26

Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Delhi to boost bilateral ties

The area is completely dominated by the Army and there were reports recently that a terrorist group had infiltrated during early summer and taken shelter in the higher reaches of the Afrawat range, they said.

The Bota Pathri area was recently opened to tourists.

The prestigious High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), where army personnel are equipped with special training before their deployment in Siachen Glacier, is just a few km from the site of the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Security forces,army,soilder

Gulmarg terror attack: Two more soldiers succumb to injuries, toll hits 4

Security forces,army,soilder

Search operation continues in J-K's Baramulla after terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking oganised by National Commission for Women, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) located on the banks of Dal Lake, in Srin

J-K LG asks security forces to prepare strategy to eliminate terrorists

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

2 Army porters killed, 3 soldiers among 4 injured in Gulmarg terror attack

Security forces, police

CCTV grab shows terrorist at Gagangir attack site in J-K, probe underway

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir LoC line of control

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon