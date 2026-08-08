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Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Honey-trapped' IAF officer held on charges of sharing defence information

'Honey-trapped' IAF officer held on charges of sharing defence information

A wing commander of the Indian Air Force allegedly passed defence information to a woman suspected to be a Pakistan intelligence operative

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Representative image from file.

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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The Indian Air Force (IAF) had briefly detained a wing commander for allegedly passing on defence information to “a Pakistan intelligence operative” before handing the officer to law enforcement agencies in May.
 
The armed forces can detain personnel for a limited time, based on their own investigation, before the police takes over such cases. Arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) on May 31, the officer is now in judicial custody.
 
The wing commander was under internal surveillance before his detention but for how long is unclear.  
 
“He was under active surveillance and was handed over to the suitable law enforcement agencies,” the IAF spokesman said in a brief media statement on Saturday. 
 
 
The officer “was caught due to the proactive measures” taken, senior IAF officials told Business Standard on Saturday. “The IAF has zero tolerance for such activities.”
 
The officer was allegedly “honey-trapped” by a woman -- suspected to be a Pakistan intelligence operative -- and shared defence information via digital communication channels. It is unclear when their alleged interaction started.
 
Wing Commander is a senior rank in air forces of many countries. The job usually involves leading squadrons.

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Topics : Indian Air Force External Affairs Defence Security News National News

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:10 PM IST