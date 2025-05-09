India-Pak conflict: How anti-tank guided missiles are shaping ground combat

Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) are precision weapons built to destroy heavily armoured targets such as battle tanks. Their long-range capability allows troops to strike without exposing themselves to direct fire.
Modern ATGMs can be launched from a variety of platforms:
- Shoulder-fired by infantry
- Mounted on tripods or vehicles
- Launched from helicopters or drones
- Over 130 countries currently operate ATGMs, and they’ve seen extensive use in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.
How ATGMs pierce armour: The technology behind the strike
ATGMs use shaped-charge warheads that focus explosive energy in a single direction to penetrate thick armour. More advanced systems feature tandem warheads:
- The first charge defeats Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA)
- The second charge penetrates the main armour underneath
Many systems also offer top-attack mode, where missiles strike the turret roof—typically the weakest part of a tank.
Why modern ATGMs are so deadly in warfare
Contemporary ATGMs combine four major battlefield advantages:
Also Read
- Extended range: Over 2.5 km for systems like Javelin or Spike
- High precision: Advanced seekers target weak spots
- Portability: Lightweight, quick deployment by troops
- Top-down strikes: Designed to bypass front-facing armour
Can tanks survive an ATGM hit? It depends on the defences
Tanks today deploy multiple defensive technologies, including:
- ERA (Explosive Reactive Armour): Plates that explode to neutralise shaped charges
- Slat or cage armour: Metal grilles that cause premature detonation
- Smoke screens and evasive manoeuvres: To evade targeting
- Electronic jamming and decoys: To mislead incoming missiles
- APS (Active Protection Systems): Like Israel’s Trophy or Russia’s Afghanit, which track and destroy incoming missiles mid-air
Though no tank is invincible, these layers drastically improve survivability.
Why ATGMs are critical in India’s ground warfare strategy
ATGMs are cost-effective, easy to deploy, and high-impact tools for infantry. They:
- Enable foot soldiers to take down tanks
- Reduce the need for artillery or air support
- Are ideal for both conventional and asymmetric warfare
As such, India is increasing investments not only in ATGM tech, but also in countermeasures and training for troops.
Global combat use: Where ATGMs have made a battlefield impact
ATGMs have played key roles in modern military conflicts, including:
- Ukraine: Javelins and NLAWs helped halt Russian tank advances
- Syria and Iraq: Rebel groups and non-state actors used ATGMs effectively against mechanised forces
As tanks evolve, so do missiles—keeping the tank-vs-missile arms race alive.