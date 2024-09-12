India and China discuss resumption of direct passenger flights after 4 yrs

India’s Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, revealed on Thursday that talks are underway to restore direct passenger flights between India and China. The announcement, made during the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in New Delhi, marks a potential end to a four-year suspension triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical strains.

“As Chairman for the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, I have used this platform to engage with foreign delegations. Today, along with Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials, I had a courtesy meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Song Zhiyong. We exchanged views on enhancing civil aviation cooperation, specifically on promoting the early resumption of scheduled passenger flights,” Kinjarapu shared on X (formerly Twitter). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





This morning, alongside Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials from my ministry, I… As the Chairman for the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation, I have been utilising the platform to engage in sideline meetings with foreign delegations.This morning, alongside Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials from my ministry, I… pic.twitter.com/OUi863yr8e September 12, 2024

While the minister did not provide details on the outcomes of the discussions, the meeting marks an important step towards rebuilding travel connectivity between the two countries. The conference, organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), provided a diplomatic opportunity for both nations to address aviation-related concerns.

India-China direct flights suspended during Covid-19

Direct flights between India and China were suspended in early 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though global air travel has largely recovered, tensions following the 2020 border skirmish in Eastern Ladakh — where 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers lost their lives — continued to hinder the restoration of normal relations. As a result, flights have yet to resume, despite high demand for passenger connectivity.

Before the pandemic, the two countries managed more than 500 monthly direct flights. Chinese airlines, including Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern, operated the majority of these flights. Indian carriers such as Air India and IndiGo also provided direct routes between the two nations.

Border tensions impact India-China travel

The bilateral relationship between the countries has also been strained since the 2020 military standoff, which occurred along their disputed Himalayan border. As a result, India has taken steps to reduce Chinese influence, including stricter scrutiny of investments, the banning of hundreds of Chinese apps, and halting passenger air routes. While cargo flights between the countries continue, passenger services have remained suspended, leading to longer, more expensive journeys through connecting hubs like Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore.

China, which has been eager to see the resumption of direct flights, has faced challenges in recovering its travel sector post-pandemic, unlike India’s rapidly growing aviation industry. A June report from Reuters indicated that China had been pushing for the reinstatement of flights, but India, wary of ongoing border tensions, had resisted these efforts.

Restarting direct passenger flights

Resuming direct flights could benefit both nations economically and diplomatically. However, the stakes appear higher for China, which has yet to see a full rebound in its international travel sector. The potential resumption of air travel would ease logistical and financial burdens for travellers between the two countries, currently forced to rely on connecting flights.

