India becoming a self-reliant defence mfg hub: PM Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour on 78th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (PTI Photo

In his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's strides toward achieving 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in the defence sector, highlighting the transformation from a nation heavily reliant on imported military hardware to an emerging global hub for defence manufacturing.

"We are becoming self-reliant in the defence sector. Today, we have our own identity in defence manufacturing. India is emerging as a defence manufacturing hub," the Prime Minister said.

"We are slowly emerging as a defence hub for manufacturing on the global stage. We want to promote the manufacturing sector because it is most essential for employment," he added.

India: A growing manufacturing hub

He said India was growing as a manufacturing hub with an increasing number of foreign companies looking to invest in the nation.

"Today, many of the world's largest companies want to invest in India. I have noticed this after the elections; in my third term, the majority of the people requesting to meet me are investors. Investors from all over the world want to come and invest in India," Modi said.

Indigenisation of defence manufacturing

Modi pointed out that the majority of India's defence budget was once spent on importing military equipment. Now, the focus has shifted to indigenous production, reducing dependency on imports.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the defence ministry and armed forces for their decisive actions, including the creation of positive indigenization lists. These lists have identified over 5,600 items for domestic production.

Defence exports to hit Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has set an ambitious goal to increase defence exports to Rs 50,000 crore by 2028-29, as India continues to bolster its manufacturing capabilities.

In the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024, India's defence production reached a record high of Rs 1.27 trillion. Defence exports also saw significant growth, with Rs 21,083 crore worth of military hardware exported—a 32.5 per cent increase over the previous year.

For the ongoing financial year 2024-25, the Union Budget allocated Rs 6,21,940.85 crore to the Ministry of Defence, a 4.79 per cent increase from last year and the highest among the ministries.

Women in defence

Modi also highlighted the growing role of women in the defence sector, noting their leadership in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and space exploration.

"Be it the Army, Navy, Air Force or the space sector, we are witnessing the ever-growing Nari Shakti (women power) of our country," he said.

Before addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi received a Guard of Honour at the Red Fort, coordinated by the Indian Navy. The ceremony included contingents from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police, with Commander Arun Kumar Mehta leading the Guard of Honour.

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister proceeded to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he was greeted by senior defence officials, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Prime Minister then unfurled the National Flag, which was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial) using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

As the Tricolour was unfurled, it was accompanied by a shower of flower petals from two Advanced Light Helicopters Dhruv of the Indian Air Force, marking a symbolic tribute to the nation.