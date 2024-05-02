Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India blasts USCIRF, describes it as 'biased' entity with political agenda

In its latest annual report, the USCIRF has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom as well as on certain other issues

Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday came down hard on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and said it continues to publish its propaganda on the country "masquerading" as part of an annual report.
In an unusually sharp reaction to the USCIRF's latest report that has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the organisation is known to be a "biased" entity with a political agenda.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The US Commission on International Religious Freedom is known as a biased organisation with a political agenda. They continue to publish their propaganda on India masquerading as part of an annual report," Jaiswal said.
"We really have no expectation that the USCIRF will even seek to understand India's diverse, pluralistic and democratic ethos," he added.
"Their efforts to interfere in the largest electoral exercise of the world will never succeed," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
In its latest annual report, the USCIRF has criticised India for alleged violations of religious freedom as well as on certain other issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : religious freedom Ministry of External Affairs MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon