Taiwan records increased Chinese military activity around territory

Taiwan records increased Chinese military activity around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly

7 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) recorded the presence of 12 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

It further noted that 7 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

MND said, "12 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

