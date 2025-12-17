Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Ethiopia natural partners in regional peace, connectivity: PM Modi

India, Ethiopia natural partners in regional peace, connectivity: PM Modi

PM Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament

Modi, Narendra Modi, Abiy Ahmed Ali, Abiy Ahmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali during a meeting at the National Palace, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Addis Ababa
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Ethiopia are "natural partners" in regional peace, security and connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday in his address to the Ethiopian Parliament.

Modi, who arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday on his maiden bilateral visit, addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

This was the 18th parliament in the world that Prime Minister Modi has addressed.

"Ethiopia sits at a crossroads of Africa. India stands at the heart of the Indian Ocean. We are natural partners in regional peace, security and connectivity," the prime minister said.

As developing countries, India and Ethiopia have a lot to learn from and offer to each other, he said.

 

Also Read

PM Modi, Ethiopia

PM Modi hails Ethiopia visit, signs multiple deals to boost partnership

PM Modi, Ethiopia award

PM Modi receives Ethiopia's highest honour, 28th top foreign award

Crown Prince of Jordan Hussein bin Abdullahal-Hashimi (right) drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum during his visit to Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday (Photo: PTI)

India, Jordan aim to double trade to $5 billion over the next five years

Bank deposit, banks

Datanomics: Unclaimed bank deposits more than double in five yearspremium

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 sees massive response with 36 lakh registrations

Modi added that the two countries also share warmth in climate and in spirit.

At the conclusion of his speech, he got a standing ovation from the members of the Parliament.

Modi is on a four-day, three-nation visit. He arrived here on Tuesday from Jordan and will depart for Oman from here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Apache helicopter, Apache attack helicopter

Indian Army receives final batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopters

Jaishankar, Israel, Netanyahu

Jaishankar holds talks with Israeli PM on deepening ties in mutiple sectors

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Udhampur encounter: Operation continues to track holed-up terrorists in J&K

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

Pak's 'unique way' of respecting people's will is jailing PM: India at UNSC

Parvathaneni Harish, Parvathaneni

India slams Pakistan, calls it 'global epicentre of terror' at UNSC

Topics : Narendra Modi Ethiopia External Affairs Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon