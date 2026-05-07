India has every right to defend itself against cross-border terrorism: MEA

India on Thursday reiterated its right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorist activities and vowed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

New Delhi's firm message came on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

"We are marking the first anniversary of Op Sindoor today. The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The world knows that cross-border terrorism has long been an instrument of state policy for Pakistan. We in India have every right to defend ourselves against terrorism," he said at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal said India will continue to work to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

The strikes triggered a rapid escalation in tensions with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.