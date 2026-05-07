India-Suriname review ties, EAM Jaishankar pushes to deepen partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) reviewed the full spectrum of India-Suriname relations during the 9th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) held in Paramaribo, as part of his three-nation tour in the Caribbean, underscoring the need to further deepen and diversify bilateral ties across key sectors.

Addressing a joint press conference with Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva, Jaishankar described the engagement as comprehensive, covering areas such as trade, digital cooperation, investment, defence, energy, development assistance, healthcare, mobility, and cultural exchanges.

Calling the relationship rooted in strong historical and people-to-people connections, Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that "a tough world needs good friends", expressing confidence that the outcomes of the meeting would strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

"A tough world needs good friends'. In Paramaribo, the Indian and Surinamese delegations engaged in a comprehensive review of India-Surinam relations under the aegis of the 9th Joint Commission Meeting. We covered trade, digital & investment, defence & energy, development assistance & capacity building, health & mobility, culture & people-to-people exchanges. Confident that the outcomes of our deliberations today will further deepen and diversify our ties," the post read.

During his statement, Jaishankar outlined a six-point approach guiding India's engagement with Suriname.

First, he emphasised that the India-Suriname relationship is built on deep trust and strong community ties, and that both nations aim to further strengthen these bonds through initiatives that directly benefit ordinary citizens.

"We have a deep and trusted relationship because it rests on the foundation of a strong people-to-people connection. Our endeavour is to strengthen that base, particularly through activities and initiatives to which the ordinary citizen can connect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says tradition and technology should go hand in hand, and we would certainly like to demonstrate that in this relationship," the EAM said.

Second, he noted Suriname's readiness to take significant strides in its development journey, highlighting India's past contributions, including transmission lines, water infrastructure upgrades, and industrial support, and reaffirmed India's openness to extending new lines of credit for priority projects identified by Suriname.

"We are open to offering new lines of credit for projects that the Surinama government deems important and appropriate," Jaishankar stated.

Third, Jaishankar stressed that defence and security remain key priorities. He cited previous cooperation in supplying helicopters, fire tenders, and uniforms and said India stands ready to support further needs of Suriname's military and police, including capacity building.

"India is willing to respond to further needs of the Surinamese military and police, including in capacity building," he stated.

Fourth, he highlighted ongoing development cooperation projects, including a passion fruit processing unit under the India-CARICOM initiative, as well as early warning systems and quick-impact community projects implemented in collaboration with international partners.

"Under the India UNDP programme, we have recently completed an early warning services delivery project in remote areas. We have, in addition, delivered on four quick-impact projects, with a fifth ready to go," the EAM said.

Fifth, Jaishankar pointed to the importance of expanding trade and tourism, noting that India's trade with the Latin American and Caribbean region currently stands at approximately USD 40-45 billion annually and said India could serve as a strong economic partner for Suriname as it seeks to expand its global engagement.

Sixth, the Union Minister underlined India's willingness to share expertise in capacity building, particularly in digital technologies, adding that both nations are entering an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

"In terms of capacity building, India has developed strengths and experiences. We are happy to share that this includes the range of digital practices and capabilities. I remind you that we are now all moving into an AI era," he noted.

Jaishankar also reiterated the broader alignment between the two countries, noting their shared commitment to the Global South and cooperation across multilateral platforms, including the United Nations and regional groupings.

He highlighted Suriname's participation in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance as additional pillars of engagement.

Following the Joint Commission Meeting, Jaishankar called on the President of Suriname, Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, conveying greetings from India's leadership and reaffirming the commitment of both nations to fully realise the potential of their longstanding partnership.

"Pleased to call on President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from India to the Government and people of Suriname. Our two nations are committed to realise the full potential of the deep and longstanding India-Suriname relationship," the EAM stated in a post on X.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-nation tour to Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago as part of his official visit to the Caribbean nations from May 2 to May 10.