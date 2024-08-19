India-Japan defence ties vital to ensure free, open Indo-Pacific, says govt

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa arrived here on Monday to hold the third India-Japan '2+2' dialogue that is expected to review the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and explore ways to expand bilateral strategic ties. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold the talks with their Japanese counterparts Kihara Minoru and Kamikawa on Tuesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Strengthened India-Japan defence partnership is vital for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific in the prevailing global environment," India's defence ministry said. The two sides are expected to delve into further expanding cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the face of China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The first edition of the dialogue was held in India in 2019 while the second one took place in Japan in 2022.

Besides the '2+2' dialogue, Singh and Jaishankar will also hold separate bilateral talks with Defence Minister Minoru and Foreign Minister Kamikawa on Tuesday.

"During the bilateral talks and '2+2' meeting, the ministers will review the bilateral cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen the engagements between the two countries," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the ministers will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"India and Japan share 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law," the ministry said.

Defence has emerged as one of the most important pillars in this relationship, it said.

"This visit will further deepen defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries," it said.

On the '2+2' dialogue, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Substantive discussions covering various spheres of India-Japan multifaceted partnership lie ahead."



The '2+2' dialogue with Japan was initiated to further deepen bilateral security and defence cooperation and bring greater depth to the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries.

India has the '2+2' ministerial format of dialogue with very few countries including the US, Australia and Russia.