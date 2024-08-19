Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Japanese FM Yoko arrives in India to participate in '2+2' ministerial meet

Japanese FM Yoko arrives in India to participate in '2+2' ministerial meet

Confirming her arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs said that substantive discussions covering various spheres of the "India-Japan multifaceted partnership" lie ahead

Kamikawa Yoko

MEA further emphasised that India-Japan relations are at a very high level. | Source: X (@MEAIndia)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese Foreign Minister, Kamikawa Yoko arrived in India on Monday, to participate in the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting.
Confirming her arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs said that substantive discussions covering various spheres of the "India-Japan multifaceted partnership" lie ahead.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Welcome to India! FM @Kamikawa_Yoko of Japan arrives in New Delhi for the Third India-Japan 2+2 Foreign & Defence Ministers' meeting to be held tomorrow. Substantive discussions covering various spheres of India-Japan multifaceted partnership lie ahead," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated.
Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the third round of India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting will be held on August 20.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian side and hold meetings with Japanese Defence Minister Minorou Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.
"The third round of the India-Japan 2+ 2 Foreign-Defence ministers meeting will be held on the 20th of August, 2024, in Delhi," Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Friday."

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

PM Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23, set to hold talks with Zelenskyy

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

Terrorists open fire on patrol party in J&K, 1 CRPF inspector killed

Sheikh Hasina

Two more murder cases filed against Sheikh Hasina, total now at 15

Protest, Hindu Protest, Bangladesh Hindu Protest

Bangladesh's interim govt focused on improving law and order, says new NSA

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, Arzu Rana

Nepal to export 1,000 MW electricity to India, says EAM Jaishankar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will be attending from the Indian side," he added.
The first and second rounds of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in 2019 in New Delhi and in 2022 in Tokyo.
MEA further emphasised that India-Japan relations are at a very high level and the 2+2 meet will give a major boost to all aspects of the relationship.
"2+2 dialogue with Japan is very important for us and this is the third one that is happening. India-Japan relation is at a very high level. Getting the foreign ministers and defence ministers of both countries on the same platform will give a major boost to all aspects of our relationship," Jaiswal further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India-Japan, Japan-India

India-Japan defence ties vital to ensure free, open Indo-Pacific, says govt

Japan flag, Japan

Japanese shrine that honors war dead, convicted war criminals, vandalised

Subhash Chandra bose

Netaji's grandnephew appeals to PM to bring Bose's mortal remains back

Japan flag, Japan

Severe typhoon Ampil edges closer to Japan; disrupts flights, trains

Fumio Kishida, Kishida, Fumio, Japan PM

Japan PM vows to push rules-based order as defence chief visits Yasukuni

Topics : Japan India Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRaksha Bandhan WishesWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon