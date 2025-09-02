India, Singapore to sign five pacts during PM Lawrence Wong's visit

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong landed in India on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which the two countries will seek to expand bilateral trade and investments and sign five agreements in shipping, civil aviation and space.
This is Wong's first visit to India as prime minister. He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to hold talks on Thursday and will also virtually inaugurate a container terminal in Maharashtra. The Port of Singapore Authority (PSA International) has invested over $1 billion in the project.
In FY25, Singapore was the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, with inflows of $14.94 billion.
Cumulative FDI inflows from Singapore to India stood at $174.88 billion between April 2000 and March 2025, accounting for 24 per cent of India’s total FDI, including $60 billion in the post-Covid period, according to official data.
India-Singapore bilateral trade rose from $6.7 billion in 2004–05 to $34.26 billion in 2024–25. Singapore was India’s sixth-largest trade partner in 2024–25, with a share of 2.96 per cent of India’s overall trade.
The two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) in 2005. Singapore is a key pillar in India’s ‘Act East’ policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday, announcing Wong's visit.
The two sides are also examining the possibility of exporting solar energy from India to Singapore via an underwater cable, which could also support data connectivity. A feasibility study flagged challenges in laying the cable due to the Andaman Trench.
As part of the proposed data connectivity project, the two sides have created a financial data regulatory sandbox at Gift City in Gujarat. Export of green ammonia and green hydrogen from India to Singapore is also under discussion.
Preparations for the visit were made at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), which took place in New Delhi on August 13. From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated, along with six Singaporean ministers.
According to the Singapore Census of Population 2024, people of Indian origin constitute 9 per cent of Singapore’s 4.19 million resident population. Among the 1.86 million foreigners residing in Singapore, around 20 per cent (about 380,000) are Indian expatriates, working largely in financial services, IT, construction, marine sectors or pursuing higher education.
India and Singapore share strong defence ties under the Defence Cooperation Agreement of 2003, which was renewed in 2015 as the Enhanced Agreement for Defence Cooperation.
Defence cooperation spans from political leadership to staff-level exchanges across all three armed forces. Singapore co-hosted the inaugural ASEAN–India Maritime Exercise in 2023 and has participated in all editions of Exercise Milan since its inception in 1995. In 2025, ten Indian Navy ships have so far visited Singapore for operational turnaround or goodwill visits.
In the space sector, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched several Singaporean satellites — its first indigenous-built micro-satellite in 2011, two more in 2014, six in 2015 and nine in 2023.
Singapore also has the highest concentration of Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management alumni outside India. Tamil is one of the four official languages of Singapore.