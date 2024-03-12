India's MIRV-tipped Agni-5 missile test: All your questions answered

India joined an elite club of nations on March 11 with the first successful flight test of an Agni-5 ballistic missile armed with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs). Only the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and France -- are confirmed to have operational missiles that use MIRVs.

Named Mission Divyastra, the flight test of India's MIRV technology was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. According to a government release, various telemetry and radar stations were used to track and monitor the multiple re-entry vehicles that were carried by the Agni-5 missile, and the mission was a success based on the designated parameters.





What are MIRVs?





Diagram depicting the different stages of a Minuteman III missile from launch to detonation, including deployment of MIRVs. Image credit: Fastfission (Wikipedia)

MIRV technology was originally developed in the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War between the United States and the erstwhile Soviet Union. MIRVs allow a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to separate targets, while a traditional missile carries only one warhead and is limited to one target. With MIRV technology, each warhead is carried in a separate re-entry vehicle and can be programmed to hit a separate target. A missile armed with MIRVs can release its warheads at different speeds and even in different directions. And how far can these different targets be? According to The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, a Washington-based research organisation, at least some MIRV-equipped missiles can hit separate targets that are as far apart as 1,500 kilometres.

Why is MIRV success important?

Going by the initial reports, the Agni-5 system's new ability to strike multiple targets with one missile might appear to be the most important outcome of Mission Divyastra, but a deeper look at how MIRVs work throws up an even more important achievement. MIRVs make defending the intended targets much more difficult for the adversary nation. As explained by The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation: While MIRVs were not initially meant to defeat ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems -- a network of sensors and interceptor missiles that can destroy an incoming ballistic missile or warhead before it can hit its target -- they are much more difficult to defend against than traditional missiles. Thus, they are effective BMD countermeasures. An ANI report that cited defence sources backs this up. According to the report, MIRV technology will make an Agni-5 missile more difficult to intercept because its warheads will approach their intended targets along with the mother vehicles and multiple decoys. An adversary's BMD sensors will have to cut through the resultant clutter and the interceptor missiles might get overwhelmed. Multiple missiles armed with MIRVs could even make a comprehensive BMD system cost-prohibitive for the adversary. Given that China has BMD capabilities, MIRVs will boost the Agni-5's chances of hitting its targets successfully.





How many nuclear warheads can Agni-5 MIRV carry?