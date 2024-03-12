Sensex (    %)
                             
Pokhran witness to trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta': PM at Bharat Shakti

The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes at the Pokhran field firing range where India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration, dedication and foundation stone laying of various projects, in Ahmedabad (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Pokhran
Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

As awestruck spectators watched the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise here in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta', belief and self-pride.
The integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise was held for about 50 minutes at the Pokhran field firing range where India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment.
Roars of LCA Tejas and ALH Mk-IV filled the air while Main Battle Tank Arjun, and K-9 Vajra, Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on ground.
Platforms like Pinaka satellite system and a swarm of drones left the audience spellbound.
Prime Minister Modi in his address on the occasion said that "the roar of aircraft mid-air, and valour displayed on ground during Bharat Shakti exercise is the call of a 'new India' (naye Bharat ka aavhan hai)".
He recalled that it was at Pokhran that the India's nuclear test was conducted in the past.
"Pokhran has become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)', belief (vishwas) and self-pride (aatma-gaurav)," Modi said.


Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister rajasthan Tejas

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

