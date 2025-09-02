Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / SBI raises $500 mn at tightest-ever spreads after India's rating upgrade

SBI raises $500 mn at tightest-ever spreads after India's rating upgrade

The final pricing guidance for SBI's five-year dollar bond was set at 75 basis points above the five-year US Treasury yield, translating into a coupon rate of 4.50 per cent

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

The country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has raised $500 million through dollar bonds from international investors at the tightest-ever spreads over US Treasuries. This comes after India’s sovereign rating was upgraded a few weeks ago by international rating agency Standard & Poor’s to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’.
 
The final pricing guidance for SBI’s five-year dollar bond was set at 75 basis points above the five-year US Treasury yield, translating into a coupon rate of 4.50 per cent. This is tighter than the T+82 basis points at which the state-owned lender raised $500 million in November 2024.
 
The initial pricing guidance was T+105 bps over the US Treasury yield. But the state-owned lender managed to compress the spreads by 30 bps to bring the final pricing to T+75 bps, said sources aware of the development.
 
 
“The issue was oversubscribed by global investors. They could have raised more as well but decided to retain $500 million”, the sources added. The order book for the issuance was in excess of $1.1 billion across 85 accounts. The notes are expected to carry a final rating of BBB and BBB- from S&P and Fitch respectively.
 
“This was the tightest-ever five-year dollar bond pricing from India. A few years ago, HCLTech had raised funds through dollar bonds at T+75 pricing,” said the sources quoted above, adding that SBI moved swiftly after the sovereign rating upgrade by S&P because the upgrade led to compression in SBI’s dollar bond secondaries.

“The secondaries tightened by about 9 bps for SBI after the rating upgrade,” the sources said.
 
The arrangers of the issue were HSBC, Citi, JP Morgan, MUFG, Standard Chartered, and SMBC Nikko, the sources said.
 
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, SBI) said “The successful issuance of USD 500 million is a testament to the strong appetite for bonds of SBI and to the diversified investor base the bank has in offshore capital markets, allowing it to efficiently raise funds from the leading global fixed income investors. The issue has priced at the best ever spreads for an Indian issuer and reflects the confidence of the global investors in India’s growth story in general and credit quality of the bank in particular. The tight pricing has demonstrated reduction in the borrowing cost for Indian issuers subsequent to the improvement in the credit profile and sovereign rating upgrade”. 
 

Topics : sbi credit rating finance

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

