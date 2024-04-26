Business Standard
India, South Korea discuss developments in areas of nuclear disarmament

Top officials of India and South Korea on Friday discussed developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains.

The 10th round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Top officials of India and South Korea on Friday discussed developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains.
India-Republic of Korea Consultations on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation were held in Seoul, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
"The two sides discussed developments in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains, as well as regional non-proliferation issues, outer space security-related matters, conventional weapons, including AI in the military domain and multilateral export control regimes," it said.
The Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), MEA, while the Korean delegation was led by Youn Jong Kwon, Director General for Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it added.
Top officials of India and Japan had on Wednesday exchanged views on developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation relating to nuclear, chemical and biological domains.
The 10th round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held in Tokyo.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

