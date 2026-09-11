India stands with efforts to combat terrorism: PM Modi on 9/11 anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks in the US and said terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world, and as a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades.

In a post on X, Modi also said that while the terror threat keeps evolving, India's resolve and opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remain unwavering.

"We stand in solidarity with all efforts to combat this scourge," the prime minister said.

He said 25 years on from the horrific 9/11 attacks, India remembers and honours the victims and stands in solidarity with the families whose lives were changed forever that day.

"Terrorism has claimed countless lives around the world. As a victim of cross-border terrorism, India has been at the forefront of this fight for several decades," Modi said.

He also shared pictures from his 2014 visit to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

In a meticulously planned attack, terrorists hijacked four airliners on September 11, 2001, and flew three of the planes into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in New York. They crashed the fourth plane in rural Pennsylvania. The attacks killed 2,976 people and injured thousands more.