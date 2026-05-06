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India, Vietnam elevate ties to enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership

Modi said the two countries have a common outlook for the Indo-Pacific and both sides will continue to contribute to the rule-of-law, peace, stability, and prosperity

To Lam, Vietnam President, Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Vietnam President To Lam, right, ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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India and Vietnam on Wednesday elevated their relations to enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership and vowed to significantly expand economic and defence ties following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President To Lam.

Modi said the two countries have a common outlook for the Indo-Pacific and both sides will continue to contribute to the rule-of-law, peace, stability, and prosperity.

It is understood that China's growing military muscle-flexing figured in the delegation-level talks between the two sides.

Lam, accompanied by a high-level delegation, kick started his three-day trip to India on Tuesday. It is his first state visit to the country since his election as the president this month.

 

India and Vietnam decided to elevate ties to the level of enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership, PM Modi said in his media statement.

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"Vietnam is a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Vision Ocean. In the Indo-Pacific region as well, we share a common outlook," Modi said.

"Through our strengthening defence and security cooperation, we will continue to contribute to the rule-of-law, peace, stability, and prosperity," he said.

The prime minister said India will broaden its relations with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) with Vietnam's cooperation.

To boost financial connectivity, we decided to enhance cooperation between central banks of the two countries, he said.

India's UPI and Vietnam's fast payment system are going to be linked soon, he added.

In his remarks, Lam said both sides agreed to deepen political trust and elevate security cooperation.

Last year, the two sides inked a pact to set up a framework for submarine search, rescue and support mechanism. They also signed a letter of intent (LoI) to strengthen bilateral defence industry collaboration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi India Vietnam ties Vietnam India-Vietnam

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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