India's right to self-defence backed globally: S Jaishankar in Italy

India's right to self-defence backed globally: S Jaishankar in Italy

S Jaishankar thanked Italy for backing India's right to self-defence. He highlighted growing India-Italy ties in trade, defence, and global cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (May 28) said that India gave a “firm, resolute and measured” reply to the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting and destroying terror camps and launchpads. He added that India’s right to protect its people from terrorism has been acknowledged globally.
 
Speaking at an event held at the Italian Embassy in New Delhi to celebrate Italy’s National Day, Jaishankar thanked the Italian government for standing with India after the "barbaric" terror incident on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.
 
“We are thankful for Italy's solidarity and support to India following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. India gave a firm and resolute and measured response by destroying the relevant terror centres and launchpads,” he said.
 

Operation Sindoor and global support

 
Under Operation Sindoor, Indian forces carried out targeted strikes and destroyed nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam killings on May 7.
 
Jaishankar said, “India's right to defend its people against acts of terror has also been recognised by countries across the world. We believe that the world will have zero tolerance for terrorism and cross-border terrorism.”

Strengthening India-Italy ties

 
The minister highlighted that relations between India and Italy are steadily improving. “India-Italy relations are undoubtedly on an upward trajectory,” he said.
 
He noted that the strategic partnership between the two nations is built on shared values and mutual interests, which are reflected in their cooperation in platforms such as the G20 and G7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have also met regularly during these global meetings.

Collaboration in global initiatives

 
Jaishankar added that India and Italy are working together on several international initiatives. These include the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Global Biofuels Alliance, Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, International Solar Alliance, and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.
 
“Our bilateral relations have intensified after adoption of the Joint Strategic Action Plan for 2025-29, by our Prime Ministers last November. We are hopeful that the roadmap provided in the JSAP will result in concrete and practical outcomes for our societies and peoples,” he added.

Trade and diaspora ties

 
The minister said that trade and economic collaboration play a key role in the India-Italy relationship. He also acknowledged the significant presence of the Indian community in Italy, describing it as one of the largest Indian diasporas in Europe, who are respected for their contributions across various sectors.
 
Highlighting common interests in maritime security, Jaishankar said, “Either in the Indo-Pacific or Indo-Mediterranean, as peninsular nations, India and Italy share maritime interests and a commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and shipping. Italy's greater presence in the Indo-Pacific Region as well as its undertaking activities under...will surely boost our cooperation further.”
 
He concluded by reaffirming India’s dedication to deepening the strategic partnership with Italy. “There is a new momentum of political dialogue, of visits, of interest in each other's potentials, which I am confident will be tapped by stakeholders,” he said.

Topics : Narendra Modi Giorgia Meloni S Jaishankar Italy India-Italy External Affairs Ministry Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 28 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

