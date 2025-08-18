Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Aptiv opens new Chennai technical centre for AI, ML and safety systems

Aptiv opens new Chennai technical centre for AI, ML and safety systems

Aptiv inaugurated its new AS&UX Technical Centre in Chennai, spanning 34,000 sq ft and set to host 500 engineers by 2026, focused on AI, ML, ADAS and next-gen automotive solutions

artificial intelligence machine learning

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aptiv, a global technology company focused on enabling a safer, greener, and more connected future, on Monday announced the opening of a new Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) Technical Centre in Chennai, marking a significant milestone in the company’s engineering expansion in India.
 
Spanning more than 34,000 square feet, the new facility will support up to 500 engineers by 2026 and features advanced labs and test infrastructure to accelerate innovation in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and safety-critical systems.
 
The centre was officially inaugurated by senior leaders from Aptiv and Mahindra, including Javed Khan, Executive Vice-President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience (AS&UX) at Aptiv, and R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd; and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
 
 
“We are proud to expand our presence in India with the launch of our new technical centre in Chennai,” said Javed Khan. “This centre will strengthen our ability to localise AI/ML-powered ADAS and advanced interior sensing technologies for the Indian market, reflecting our confidence in India’s engineering talent and bringing us closer to our customers—so together, we can build a safer, smarter future here in India.”
 
This is Aptiv’s fourth technical centre in India, reinforcing the company’s engineering presence to address the evolving needs of local OEMs. The centre will spearhead the development of next-generation ADAS perception tools, in-cabin sensing technologies, and software-defined infotainment platforms. It will also contribute to Aptiv’s cloud-native architecture, while leveraging integrated capabilities across hardware, software, and edge technologies from Wind River. By combining global scale with local relevance, the centre is uniquely positioned to deliver impactful, customer-focused solutions for this fast-growing market.
 
Aptiv continues to invest in its AS&UX operations in India to accelerate the development, localisation, and production of advanced technology solutions tailored for local automakers. At present, Aptiv employs more than 13,000 people across the country, operating eight manufacturing plants, four technical centres, and a tooling centre—all playing a vital role in advancing the company’s global mission to enable intelligent, software-defined systems across industries.

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: After SC directive, EC allows excluded voters to submit Aadhaar

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains HIGHLIGHTS: Civic body declares holiday for all schools on August 19

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla | Photo: X/ @DDNewslive

PM Modi meets astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla after historic space mission

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains: BMC announces holiday for all schools on August 19

Yamuna, floods

Yamuna water level in Delhi crosses danger mark, reaches 205.36 metre

Topics : Artificial intelligence Chennai Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon