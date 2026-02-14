Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-UK ties built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition: UK envoy

India-UK ties built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition: UK envoy

"The UK and India share a dynamic and forward-looking partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition," Kang, who is also the Deputy High Commissioner, said on Friday

India UK TARDE, India, UK

"The UK and India share a dynamic and forward-looking partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition," Kang, who is also the Deputy High Commissioner, said on Friday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK and India share a dynamic and forward-looking partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition, UK's Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang has said.

Speaking during the annual King's Birthday Party celebrations here, Kang said this year's celebration follows a milestone year in UKIndia relations, marked by the signing of a Free Trade Agreement, a shared India-UK Vision 2035, and reciprocal visits by Prime Ministers Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi to each other's countries.

The past year reflects a partnership that is deeper, broader, and more forward-looking than ever before, he said.

"The UK and India share a dynamic and forward-looking partnership built on trust, collaboration, and shared ambition," Kang, who is also the Deputy High Commissioner, said on Friday.

 

Kang hosted the King's Birthday Party on Friday, bringing together distinguished guests to celebrate the birthday of King Charles III.

The evening brought together senior representatives from the Maharashtra government, business leaders, cultural figures, distinguished sportspersons, media representatives, non-profit organisations, and UK key partners across business sectors from Mumbai and Western India.

It is also a celebration of the ambition that underpins the UK-India relationship, spanning trade and investment, culture and education, defence, climate action, innovation, and people-to-people ties, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to embark on 4-day visit to Australia on Monday

Philip Green, Australian High commissioner

Ties with India must go beyond economic complementarity: Australian envoy

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman

India-B'desh ties may warm up after BNP win, but stronger Jamaat a concern

Defence

Draft defence buying policy raises 'Made in India' content normspremium

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Tough to define allies or enemies, India on its own: CDS Gen. Chauhan

Topics : India-UK ties External Affairs Defence Security News FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today