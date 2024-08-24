Brazil's FM to co-chair 9th India-Brazil joint commission meet in India

Brazil will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. | Source: ANI

Brazil's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, will be on an official visit to India from August 25-28. During his visit, he and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will co-chair the 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting on August 27. Jaishankar and Vieira will speak on how the two nations, as part of the Troika, can take forward key G20 outcomes from India's G20 Presidency last year, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. Notably, Brazil has assumed the presidency of the G20 until November 2024. The G20 Troika during the Brazilian G20 Presidency in 2024 will comprise India, Brazil, and South Africa. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Brazil will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19. The G20 is made up of 19 countries--Argentina, India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, UK and the US and two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.

In a press release, MEA stated, "India and Brazil share a multifaceted relationship rooted in shared values. The forthcoming visit of Foreign Minister Vieira will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership established in 2006 and explore new avenues of cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral arena across diverse sectors."

Earlier in July, the Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi, led India's delegation at the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Rio De Janeiro.

During the meeting, he highlighted India's flagship programmes, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, and AMRUT and reiterated India's commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to water and sanitation.

The meeting culminated in the adoption of the G20 Ministerial Call to Action, underscoring commitments to strengthen drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services worldwide.

