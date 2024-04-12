Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indians advised not to travel to Iran, Israel till further notice: MEA

Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon

Ministry of External Affairs

It said Indians in the two countries should observe

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday asked its citizens not to travel to Iran or Israel amid escalating tensions between the two countries following a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 11 days ago.
 
Iran blamed Israel for the strike and there have been fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israel soon.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also urged the Indians residing in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to minimum.
 

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," it said.
 
"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves," the MEA said.
 
"They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.
Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Iran israel MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon