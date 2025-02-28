Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Istanbul talks: Russia offers to restore direct air links with US

Istanbul talks: Russia offers to restore direct air links with US

Russian and US diplomats met in Istanbul to discuss normalising the operation of their respective embassies that has been crippled by multiple round of diplomats' expulsions during previous years

Russia-US flag

Image: Shutterstock

AP Moscow
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia has offered the United States to restore direct air links between the two countries during the latest round of consultations with Washington, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Russian and US diplomats met in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss normalising the operation of their respective embassies that has been crippled by multiple round of diplomats' expulsions during previous years.

The Russian Foreign Ministry hailed the talks as substantive and businesslike and noted in a statement that joint steps were agreed upon to ensure unimpeded financing of the activities of diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States on a reciprocal basis and to create appropriate conditions for diplomats to perform their official duties.

 

The ministry said that it also offered the US to consider the possibility of restoring direct air traffic." It didn't add any details or possible time frame, and there was no immediate comment from Washington on the issue.

US and other Western nations cut air links with Russia as part of a slew of sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Also Read

core sector, energy, manufacturing

LIVE news: Core sectors' output grows by 4.6% in January, shows govt data

LNG (Photo: Bloomberg

Gazprom's gas exports via TurkStream to Europe at peak in Feb, shows data

US Russia flag

Russian, US diplomats meet in Istanbul for second round of talks

Donald Trump, Trump

Confident Putin will keep his word to end war in Ukraine, says Trump

income tax itr taxation

News updates: Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine the Income-Tax Bill 2025 on March 6 and 7

The US-Russia talks in Istanbul followed an understanding reached during US President Donald Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and negotiations between senior Russian and US diplomats and other officials in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

In Riyadh, Moscow and Washington agreed to start working toward ending the fighting in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties.

That includes restoring staffing at embassies, which in recent years were hit hard by mutual expulsions of large numbers of diplomats, closures of offices and other restrictions.

The US State Department said that during Thursday's talks in Istanbul, the US delegation raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow.

Through constructive discussions, both sides identified concrete initial steps to stabilise bilateral mission operations in these areas, it said in a statement.

Sonata Coulter, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Russia and Central Europe who led the US delegation, and Alexander Darchiyev, the head of the North America department of the Russian Foreign Ministry who headed Moscow's team of negotiators, agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on these issues in the near term, the US State Department said.

Putin on Thursday hailed the Trump administration's pragmatism and realistic view compared with what he described as the stereotypes and messianic ideological cliches of its predecessors.

The first contacts with the new US administration encourage certain hopes, Putin said. There is a mutual readiness to work to restore relations and gradually solve a colossal amount of systemic strategic problems in the global architecture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

India, EU eye security and defence partnership, commit to IMEC

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

Air Force chief pushes for developing indigenous defence manufacturing

C-295 tactical transport aircraft

India in talks for 10 more Airbus C-295 aircraft in ageing fleet revamp

PM Modi, EC chief Von Der Leyen hold talks to bolster India-EU partnership

PM Modi, EC chief Von Der Leyen hold talks to bolster India-EU partnership

Now is not the time to limit India-EU cooperation, says Von Der Leyen

Now is not the time to limit India-EU cooperation, says Von Der Leyen

Topics : Russia United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon