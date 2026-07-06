EAM Jaishankar concludes Qatar visit, lauds Doha's role in US-Iran talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a pivotal visit to Qatar on July 5, 2026, marking a significant step in reinforcing the long-standing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Doha.

During the visit, Jaishankar held extensive bilateral discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The talks centred on deepening cooperation across key sectors, including energy security, trade, and strategic investments, while also reaffirming the vital "people-to-people" ties that serve as the backbone of the relationship.

A major highlight of the discussions was the regional security landscape. Jaishankar specifically commended Qatar for its prominent and proactive mediation role in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, acknowledging Doha's contribution to regional de-escalation efforts.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar concluded his visit to Qatar on 05 July 2026. During the visit, he held meeting with H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. They reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on energy, trade, investments and people to people ties. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. EAM commended the prominent and active mediation role played by Qatar in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, identifying new pathways to boost trade and investment flows between the two nations, which remain crucial partners in the energy sector.

The EAM also met with representatives of the Indian diaspora in Qatar. He lauded their resilience and steady commitment to deepening the India-Qatar partnership, particularly during the recent period of regional volatility.

"EAM also interacted with representatives of Indian community and commended their resilience during the challenging time of regional conflict and appreciated their commitment to deepening India - Qatar partnership," added the release.

Jaishankar on Sunday described the meeting as "a pleasure" and thanked the Qatari leadership for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.

He said the discussions covered a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties.

"A pleasure to meet Qatar PM & FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha today. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership," the post stated.

India and Qatar elevated their ties to Strategic Partnership during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to India in February last year.

Jaishankar also appreciated Qatar's sharing of assessments on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its impact on the region.

"Appreciate his sharing of assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact," the EAM added.

During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership.